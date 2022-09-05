Update: LMPD investigating after Louisville man dies at hospital

Just before 3 p.m. LMPD said officers found a man shot at the 1200 block of Dahl Road, near the Poplar Hills neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after finding a man shot Monday.

Just before 3 p.m. LMPD said officers found a man shot at the 1200 block of Dahl Road, near the Poplar Hills neighborhood.

He was transported to UofL Health in critical condition police said.

LMPD later said the man died at the hospital.

Police also said there are currently no suspects in custody.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.