LMPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after 'altercation' in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead and two women are in the hospital following an "altercation" outside of a building in the California neighborhood.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers with the Second Division responded to a report of "trouble" in the 2200 block of Garland Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday.
When police arrived, they learned that some type of "altercation" had occurred, which resulted in the death of a man outside of the location.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD.
A department spokesperson said two other women were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time it's unclear what sort of altercation occurred or the details surrounding the incident, however the spokesperson said LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
We will update this story as we learn more information.
MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:
- Third man arrested in connection to 2021 murder in west Louisville
- Louisville juvenile in serious condition following shooting in Park Hill
- LMPD: Pedestrian killed overnight in Buechel accident
- Shooting in Wilder Park neighborhood leaves three injured
- 'Unsettling'; Neighbors stunned by shooting at Oxmoor apartment complex
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.