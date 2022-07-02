Louisville juvenile in serious condition following shooting in Park Hill

"Due to the severity of the injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating," a department spokesperson said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young boy in Louisville is in serious condition following an early morning shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood, police said.

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Second Division responded to the shooting around 3:50 a.m. Saturday.

The incident took place in the 2200 block of Wilson Avenue, in the Park Hill neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found a juvenile boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The identity and age of the victim has not been released at this time.

EMS was called and transported the young boy to the University of Louisville Hospital with, what police say, are life-threatening injuries.

"Due to the severity of the injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating," a department spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.