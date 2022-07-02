Shooting in Wilder Park neighborhood leaves three injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people are in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Louisville Friday.
The Louisville Metro Police Department says around 11:50 p.m., officers with the department's Fourth Division responded to a report of a shooting the 300 block of West Lansing Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. Another man was also injured, having been grazed by a bullet.
According to police, all three victims were outside of a residence when an unknown suspect started shooting. Police say the suspect then fled the scene.
EMS transported the victims to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
An LMPD spokesperson said the department's investigation remains on-going and no suspects have been arrested at this time.
Police ask that anyone with any information regarding this incident call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal.
