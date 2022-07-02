Third man arrested in connection to 2021 murder in west Louisville

On March 16, 2021, 24-year-old Demontray Rhodes died at the UofL Hospital after he was shot multiple times in the Algonquin neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A third man has been arrested in connection to a 2021 murder in west Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said 19-year-old Dmitri Crumes was arrested on Friday. He has been charged with one count of murder regarding the death of 24-year-old Demontray Rhodes.

According to his arrest citation, police say Crumes was one of four people who were seen on camera leaving the scene of the crime, which took place on March 16, 2021.

When police found the vehicle the day after the shooting, Crumes admitted to being one of the individuals seen on the video.

"A further review of the video showed Crumes with what appears to be a handgun in his hand as he ran from the shooting and entered the suspect vehicle," police said in the citation.

He was in court Saturday morning for his arraignment.

Two other men have also been arrested in connection with Rhodes’ death: Deric Burns, 21, and Deandre Smithers, 20.

Background

On March 16, 2021, police responded to a report of a shooting near South 12th and West Hill street in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Officers with LMPD’s Second Division found 24-year-old Demontray Rhodes with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS rushed Rhodes to the University of Louisville Hospital, however he died a short time later.

During LMPD’s investigation, police saw Deric Burn’s vehicle leave the scene of the crime on Metro Police’s Real Time Crime Center cameras. Four individuals were seen in the vehicle.

The day after the shooting, police located Burn’s car, which was occupied by four people.

After an interview with police, Burn admitted to being in the area at the same time the shooting occurred.

Deandre Smithers was arrested in April of 2021 following a situation outside of the Parkway Place Complex.

Police were attempting to arrest Smithers for his involvement in Rhodes’ homicide, but he fled to the nearby apartment building.

After the standoff with LMPD, SWAT was utilized and was able to arrest Smithers without incident.

