LMPD: Pedestrian killed overnight in Buechel accident

No charges are expected, police said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in the Buechel neighborhood late Friday night.

Louisville Metro Police said around 10:15 p.m., a woman was struck by a vehicle travelling north on Breckenridge Lane.

The driver of the vehicle did stop. When EMS arrived, the woman was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital.

According to police, the woman succumbed to her injures shortly after making it to the hospital.

No charges are expected to be filed, a department spokesperson said.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.