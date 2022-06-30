'Unsettling'; Neighbors stunned by shooting at Oxmoor apartment complex

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 21-year-old Gary Brown and 40-year-old Steven Curtis.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors at a St. Matthews apartment complex say they are shocked after two men were shot and killed Thursday night.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the men as 21-year-old Gary Brown and 40-year-old Steven Curtis. Both died from fatal gunshot wounds.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating the incident, which took place at the Oxmoor Apartments Complex.

A department spokesperson says officers responded to a call around 8 p.m. of two dead people inside an apartment in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle behind the Oxmoor Mall.

Rebekah Duvall, a resident at the complex, said she and her boyfriend decided to go look outside after hearing loud noises.

"It was just a little overwhelming," she said. "It was a little surreal because that stuff doesn't always happen in your backyard."

Duvall says she also heard a "very distraught" women pacing along the sidewalk, screaming.

"Then at some point I just hear her say 'he's dead!'" Duvall said.

She told WHAS11 it was scary to have a shooting happen so close to home.

"It's just a little unsettling because, you know, anyone can just walk into the complex," she said. "So yeah, [I'm] probably looking for more safety measures after that."

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and believe foul play was involved in both victims' deaths.

Police ask if anyone knows anything to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

