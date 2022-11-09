Police arrest 51-year-old suspect in deadly Beechmont shooting

Police said the victim was found in the 200 block of East Wampum Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a suspect who is accused of shooting and killing a man in Louisville’s Beechmont neighborhood Sunday night.

Louisville Metro Police said Monday that 51-year-old Laron Spalding has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun as someone with prior felony convictions. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

According to police, on Sept. 11, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of E. Wampum Avenue, just west of Crittenden Drive around 8 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

At this time the victim's identity has not been released.

If you have any information that could help their investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

