Authorities ID man, woman killed following double shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman found shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood have been identified.

Alexis McCrary, 25, and Edward Smith, 26, both died from gunshot wounds.

Metro Police responded to the scene in the 400 block of South 26th and Cedar Street around 2:45 p.m.

They first located the body of Smith, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A short distance away from that scene, officers located McCrary’s body.

It’s unclear how the two victims are connected, but LMPD believe the shootings are related.

If you have any information that can help police in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

