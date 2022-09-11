LMPD: Man killed near Algonquin Parkway

When Second Division officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 7th St near Algonquin Parkway around 12:30 a.m.

When Second Division officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said this morning LMPD Homicide detectives arrested 47-year-old Mark Owen and charged him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.

Owen was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.