Woman dead after morning crash on I-65, police said

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — The Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash on I-65 northbound, near the 32 mile marker.

Officers said initial information indicated that the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Renee Smith from Sellersburg, Indiana, had collided with the rear of a northbound semi-truck and trailer before overturning.

Responding units called for a medical helicopter to respond to the scene; however, Smith died at the scene.

The driver of the northbound semi, whose identity has not been revealed, was not injured in the crash.

Police said the crash is still under investigation, and the cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

Assisting agencies in the crash include the Scott County Sheriff's Department, the Scottsburg Police Department, Scott County EMS and Fire, the Scott County Coroner and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

