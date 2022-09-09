Lexington Police Officer was shot by suspect, returned fire, killed shooter

Lexington P.D. says while the officer has been transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition; the shooter died at the hospital.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Police Department says a police officer was shot, returned fire, and killed the person who shot them.

Officers responded to a call in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road Thursday night. When officers approached the suspect, the suspect fired a gun at the officers and the officers returned fire, according to police.

A Lexington Police officer was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, officials said.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

