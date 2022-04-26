'We hope to be one of their main supporters': The Hope Village receives donations from other organization, LMPD

Supplies Over Seas gets critical medical supplies to places that need them around the world. Some of the items they donated include band-aids, dressings and gauze.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville-based non-profit Supplies Over Seas donated more than 130-pounds in first aid supplies worth more than $2,000 to The Hope Village.

SOS gets critical medical supplies to places that need them around the world. Some of the items they donated include band-aids, dressings, gauze and tape.

Angel Todd, director of operations at The Hope Buss, said, "Many of them are traveling and walking around a lot, so they get blisters on feet. We get accidents where people may have cut their arms, any of those kinds of things. With these supplies were are able to offer first aid immediately and then help them get somewhere else if that's what they need."

Help Program Manager with SOS said the Village is the people who are on the front lines, and are doing great work in the community.

"I think we see our role as supporting them and giving them the tools that they need to do that,” said Watson.

Watson then said both SOS and the Village will be learning what the community needs from both organizations.

"We hope to be one of their main supporters in this," she said.

Louisville Metro Police Department Assistant Chief Steve Healey and members of the chief's office also dropped off supplies of their own for the new space.

The Hope Village opened its doors to the community Monday.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.