The Hope Village | Neighbors, community members question organizers about outdoor space for homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors and community members asked organizers about their plans for The Hope Village on Tuesday.

The Village, located on East College Street near downtown, will provide a tented place for people experiencing homelessness to stay. The space will offer resources for housing and mental health.

During a virtual session organizers answered questions and addressed concerns about the location and possible crime.

Angel Todd with The Hope Buss said, "As we have talked to other places that have done it, Denver reported to us that they actually saw a decrease in crime rates in the area they were in partly because it had 24 hour staffing, they were patrolling and walking around the border, as well as the inside."

Leaders said previously people will not be turned away for drug or alcohol use, but use on the property won't be allowed.

After identifying a site for the space in Aug. 2021, the city worked to get proposals for non-profit organizations to choose an operator for the project. City officials said the applications were reviewed by a panel of "subject matter experts and stakeholders to determine the best fit."

The Hope Village is one of many initiatives made possible by funding the city received through the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

People should be able to move into The Hope Village by March.

