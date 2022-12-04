'Action needed now.' | Louisville nonprofit offers solutions to help city's homelessness crisis

The Louisville Coalition for the Homeless said that in the past three years, homelessness in the city has increased by 41%.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Homelessness in Louisville has been steadily increasing in the past few years according to one local non-profit's recent report.

Natalie Harris, executive director of the Louisville Coalition for the Homeless, said homelessness is "one of the most pressing crises facing Louisville today."

According to the Coalition's 2022 Analysis of Homelessness in Louisville, homelessness in the city has increased by 41% over the past three years.

The report also said there's been a nearly 5,000% increase in people seeking services other than shelter in 2021 compared to 2018.

"It's time for our city to prioritize the growing need for affordable housing and supports, focusing on those with the lowest income and the greatest vulnerabilities," Harris said. "We believe that no Louisvillian should have to live or die on our streets."

The report recommended the following actions the city needs to take in response to the crisis:

Fund permanent housing for the poorest Louisvillians, as well as housing navigators and case management supports to get people into housing and help them stay there;

Dedicate funds to shelter improvements, including creating more non-congregate options;

Establish and support more thorough and collaborative medical connections; and

Develop and maintain a stronger, more collaborative community response that is housing-focused and strengths-based, centering the input of people who are unhoused.

Harris said that Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is set to present the city's budget for 2022-23 on April 28. This will be the final budget of his term.

After that, Harris said, Metro Council will have two months to decide what the city funds the following fiscal year, which begins July 1.

"We are hopeful that the community will speak loudly in support of funding housing and homelessness services," she said. "And that this report will inform the decisions our Mayor and our Metro Council make in the coming weeks, months, and years."

