CommUNITY Housewarming | Hope Village opens its doors to community, residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Hope Village will open its doors Monday to the community according to a recent Facebook post. Those experiencing houselessness will be welcomed Tuesday.

This is the community’s chance to see the inside of the building, learn the operations and meet the team. The event is called CommUNITY Housewarming.

The team is still in need of donations, including:

Welcome mats

Handheld brooms and dustpans

Power strips

Bug spray

Disinfectant spray

Toothbrush holders and covers

Cleaning wipes

Individual load laundry detergent

There will also be volunteer opportunities available that people visiting can sign up for.

The space on East College Street near downtown, will provide a tented place for people experiencing houselessness to stay, offering resources for housing and mental health.

"The Hope Village is not a permanent solution, but it is a bridge toward more sustainable solutions around our housing crisis," Bussey said.

Monetary donations can be made to The Hope Village here.

