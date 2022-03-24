'Everyone Deserves Community' | Hope Village on track to open at end of March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Hope Village is on track to open March 31 as long as weather and the supply chain don't complicate things, Mayor Greg Fischer said.
The space on East College Street near downtown, will provide a tented place for people experiencing houselessness to stay, offering resources for housing and mental health.
According to a press release from the Mayor's office, other resources include:
- Sex education
- Encampment outreach
- Job training
- Conflict resolution training
- Mentors
- Service referrals
- Care planning
- Interfaith spiritual guidance
Back in January, the Louisville Metro Government's Office of Resilience and Community Services announced that The Hope Buss, founded by Rev. Stachelle Bussey, would help oversee the new Safe Outdoor Space in Old Louisville.
“This is about equity and I believe it’s the beginning of our city making equitable decisions," Bussey said.
Bussey said outside services like Dare to Care, Metro United Way, Bridgehaven and the Coalition for the Homeless will be available on-site according to the release.
"The Hope Village is not a permanent solution, but it is a bridge toward more sustainable solutions around our housing crisis," Bussey said. "Our promise remains -- to engage and empower the community and encourage our Village residents by offering equitable options. As a Black-led organization, we are ecstatic for this opportunity; this is just the beginning of a different Louisville. At the Hope Village, our motto is simple: Everyone Deserves Community."
Those wanting to live at The Hope Village must be referred from partner organizations and will have an ID to enter the property according to the press release. Security guards and cameras will be on site and there will be "improved lighting in common areas."
