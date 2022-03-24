'Everyone Deserves Community' | Hope Village on track to open at end of March

"The Hope Village is not a permanent solution, but it is a bridge toward more sustainable solutions around our housing crisis," Rev. Stachelle Bussey said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Hope Village is on track to open March 31 as long as weather and the supply chain don't complicate things, Mayor Greg Fischer said.

The space on East College Street near downtown, will provide a tented place for people experiencing houselessness to stay, offering resources for housing and mental health.

According to a press release from the Mayor's office, other resources include:

Sex education

Encampment outreach

Job training

Conflict resolution training

Mentors

Service referrals

Care planning

Interfaith spiritual guidance

“This is about equity and I believe it’s the beginning of our city making equitable decisions," Bussey said.

"The Hope Village is not a permanent solution, but it is a bridge toward more sustainable solutions around our housing crisis," Bussey said. "Our promise remains -- to engage and empower the community and encourage our Village residents by offering equitable options. As a Black-led organization, we are ecstatic for this opportunity; this is just the beginning of a different Louisville. At the Hope Village, our motto is simple: Everyone Deserves Community."

Those wanting to live at The Hope Village must be referred from partner organizations and will have an ID to enter the property according to the press release. Security guards and cameras will be on site and there will be "improved lighting in common areas."

RELATED STORIES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.