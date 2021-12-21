Memorial set up to honor fallen Louisville police officer Zachary Cottongim

The tribute is located just outside LMPD's 1st Division office in the Portland neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro's Police Department (LMPD) is honoring fallen Officer Zachary Cottongim, who was struck and killed by a driver on I-64 over the weekend, with a memorial right outside its 1st Division office in the Portland neighborhood.

It included a police cruiser draped in black, flowers, a blue wreath set on the windshield and flags at half staff.

On Saturday, Cottongim was walking outside his car, assessing an abandoned vehicle parked on the side of the interstate when he was hit.



The news of the tragedy quickly made its way to the Rodman family, who also lost their son in the line of duty.

"Our families are very close, and obviously it brought back a lot of memories on what we went through with Nick," George Rodman said.

The tribute sits right next to that of another LMPD 1st Division officer, Nick Rodman, who died four years ago while pursuing a suspect. He, too, died in a collision.

The similarities have struck a chord with retired LMPD officer and Nick's father George Rodman, now running for Jefferson County Sheriff, who told WHAS11 there are many connections between the young men beyond the tragic manner in which they were killed.

They shared similar paths in their careers into the police force, and within their families.

"They both worked in the 1st Division. They were both young, one was 29, one was 30. They both were newly married, and both had young children," Rodman said.

Rodman trained both his son and Officer Cottongim. Cottongim's father, Dale, is also with LMPD. Two father-son pairs, at one point had all served together.

"It's almost unheard of," Rodman said.

At this point, Rodman is staying firm in the Cottongim family's corner, as someone who understands the pain and can support them through it.

"You don't want a family to go through this alone, so Dale and I have pretty much been together since I've been back in town," Rodman said. “We can answer those questions.”

And Rodman is calling for the community to line the streets in support during the funeral procession and visitation this week. Click here for more details.