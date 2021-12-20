'Zach always wanted to be a police officer:' Edmonson educators remember fallen officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Metro Police officer died Saturday after being hit by a car.
Officer Zachary Cottongim died after being hit by a driver on I-64 westbound near the Mellwood exit while investigating an abandoned car.
According to an obituary from Highlands Funeral Home, Cottongim was a graduate of Edmonson County High School.
His former principal, Brian Alexander, now superintendent, said the loss is heartbreaking.
"He was a good soul, he was one of those people you knew was a good soul deep down inside," Alexander said. "He was kind to other people, he cared for other people."
Cottongim's former counselor, Stacy Raymer, said Cottongim always wanted to be a police officer, like his father.
"He had his goal set and he was going to pursue that goal and it was just a joy watching him do that," she said.
Alexander said Cottongim was kind and always smiling. He remembers Cottongim working at his part-time job and always knowing Alexander's order.
“I’m nobody special but he would remember those things about me and I felt like he’s done that," Alexander said.
This year, Cottongim and his family adopted a special needs child through Angels in Arms, donating Christmas presents and other essentials.
Founder Mary Gahlinger said the organization was having trouble finding a sponsor, but the Cottongims were eager to help.
She said the toys were delivered Sunday.
"It's a blessing to be that bridge and vessel for people like the Cottongims making a difference every day," Gahlinger said. "Because it's one life at a time. You change one life and it creates a domino effect."
Raymer said as an officer and at home, Cottongim touched her life and others and will be deeply missed.
"I'm glad he knew I was proud of him, but it's just such a loss," she said. "I just know he was following his dream and he was a dad and a wonderful husband I'm sure, and I know he was a great brother and son."
Funeral arrangements for Cottongim were announced Monday.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation created a fund to help his family while they grieve.