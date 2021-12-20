'Zach always wanted to be a police officer:' Edmonson educators remember fallen officer

LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim died Saturday after being hit by a driver on I-64. His former counselor said being a police officer was always his goal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Metro Police officer died Saturday after being hit by a car.

Officer Zachary Cottongim died after being hit by a driver on I-64 westbound near the Mellwood exit while investigating an abandoned car.

According to an obituary from Highlands Funeral Home, Cottongim was a graduate of Edmonson County High School.

His former principal, Brian Alexander, now superintendent, said the loss is heartbreaking.

"He was a good soul, he was one of those people you knew was a good soul deep down inside," Alexander said. "He was kind to other people, he cared for other people."

Cottongim's former counselor, Stacy Raymer, said Cottongim always wanted to be a police officer, like his father.

"He had his goal set and he was going to pursue that goal and it was just a joy watching him do that," she said.

Alexander said Cottongim was kind and always smiling. He remembers Cottongim working at his part-time job and always knowing Alexander's order.

“I’m nobody special but he would remember those things about me and I felt like he’s done that," Alexander said.

This year, Cottongim and his family adopted a special needs child through Angels in Arms, donating Christmas presents and other essentials.

Founder Mary Gahlinger said the organization was having trouble finding a sponsor, but the Cottongims were eager to help.

She said the toys were delivered Sunday.

"It's a blessing to be that bridge and vessel for people like the Cottongims making a difference every day," Gahlinger said. "Because it's one life at a time. You change one life and it creates a domino effect."

Raymer said as an officer and at home, Cottongim touched her life and others and will be deeply missed.

"I'm glad he knew I was proud of him, but it's just such a loss," she said. "I just know he was following his dream and he was a dad and a wonderful husband I'm sure, and I know he was a great brother and son."

Funeral arrangements for Cottongim were announced Monday.