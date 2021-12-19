Fallen officer remembered by community as LMPD holds procession

Dozens of officers arrived to a crowd at Highlands Funeral Home Sunday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A team of officers carried the body of Zachary Cottongim from the Jefferson County Coroner's office to Highlands Funeral Home Sunday afternoon.

Officer Cottongim was hit while investigating an abandoned car on I64 near Mellwood Avenue and died later that day.

The procession Sunday stretched 9-miles, traveling from Hurstbourne Parkway to Westport Road, where people stood with waving flags and flowing tears.

When they pulled onto Taylorsville Road, officers found a crowd of people.

"My son's an officer, I just feel like I need to be here," Shelly Zoeller said. She stood near the funeral home with her husband Joe. They ran over soon after hearing about the procession. That's the least you could do is support them... they put their life on the line every day, I mean you never know if they're going to make it home or not," Joe Zoeller said.

Officers then saluted as they brought Cottongim into the funeral home.

"This tragedy is a reminder," Erica Johnson of Supporting Heroes said. "Of what first responders, not just police officers but firefighters and EMS workers do every day when they go out and respond to our calls for help. Without hesitation, they'll go, they'll do what needs to be done to save lives, even at the risk of their own."

Officer Cottongim's death and procession, days before Christmas, are not a first this year for Louisville.

Shelly Zoeller said it's her second. Fallen Deputy Brandon Shirley's procession was her first-ever. She stressed the importance of showing support for officers, both fallen and currently serving.

LMPD said it will release details for further services on Monday.

► Contact reporter Tom Lally at TLally@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.