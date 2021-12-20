Visitation, funeral and burial details for Officer Zachary Cottongim

Officer Cottongim had been with the department for 7 years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Details have been released on services to honor fallen Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) Officer Zachary Cottongim. Cottongim died Saturday after being hit by a driver on I-64 westbound near the Mellwood exit while he was investigating an abandoned car.

“It’s very difficult to find light at a time like this,” Chief Shields said. She said Cottongim's loss was “heartbreaking” for the department.

Officer Cottongim had been with the department for 7 years and has family who is also connected to LMPD.

How to honor Officer Zachary Cottongim

Tuesday, December 21

9 a.m. - Procession from Highland Funeral Home (3331 Taylorsville Rd.) to Southeast Christian Church (920 Blankenbaker Pkwy).

Church procession route

From Highland Funeral Home:

Dutchman's Lane, right on Cannons Lane to I-64 East

I-64 East to Blankenbaker Pwky (Exit 17)

Left onto Blankenbaker Pkwy to Southeast Christian Church.

12 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Visitation at Southeast Christian Church

Wednesday, December 22

10 a.m. - Funeral

*Burial and graveside service to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery (701 Baxter Ave.)

Procession to Cave Hill Cemetery

From Southeast Christian Church:

Right on Blankenbaker Pkwy to I-64 West

I-64 West to Grinstead Dr. (Exit 8)

Left on Grinstread Dr. to Cave Hill Road--to the main entrance of the cemetery.

Sunday, community members, police, other first responders honored Cottongim during a procession as his body was taken to the funeral home.

Mayor Fischer has ordered flags on Metro Government Buildings to half-staff through Wednesday. The Big Four Bridge will be in blue on Tuesday and Wednesday in honor of Officer Cottongim.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.