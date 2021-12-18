Officer involved in 'serious' interstate accident Saturday morning

All lanes of I-64 West are blocked off near the Mellwood/Story Avenue area. Only right lane of I-64 East open. Drivers should expect delays.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes of I-64 West near the area of Mellwood and Story Avenue are blocked following a serious crash involving a Louisville Metro Police officer.

Only the right lane of I-64 East is currently opened.

Metrosafe confirmed to WHAS11 News that a call came in around 8:47 a.m. and the accident involved an officer.

TRIMARC said that three vehicles are involved and the officer has been transported to the hospital.

The officer's condition or severity of the accident are unknown at this time, but LMPD said the accident was "serious."

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-64 East only right lane opened. https://t.co/dKoJtQlEEz — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) December 18, 2021

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.