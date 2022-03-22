No more tolls? Metro Council meeting passes resolution to remove tolls

The full council still needs to vote on the proposal. Since this was a resolution, this vote is symbolic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council passed a resolution to get rid of the tolls on the bridges connecting Louisville and southern Indiana on Tuesday.

The resolution urges Governors Andy Beshear and Eric Holcomb to use federal infrastructure funding to pay off the Ohio River Bridges Project.

Governor Beshear recently announced he and Ohio's governor would try to use federal funding to pay for a new bridge in Northern Kentucky.

Councilman Anthony Piagentini worried about what kind of message that sends to local governments who want to do big projects.

"What this will do, is that future governments and local jurisdictions like ours, won't take the initiative to do these types of things and will instead sit around and wait, because why would they do this again and put their local constituents through it, on the risk that down the road, somebody may come down the road with the money and they be disadvantaged," said Piagentini.

Councilman Brett Ackerson was the only person to vote against the resolution.

He argued because there's already a plan in place to pay for the bridges, the federal money could be used for other projects either in Louisville or other parts of the state.

The full council still needs to vote on the proposal. Since this was a resolution, this is symbolic.

RELATED STORIES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.