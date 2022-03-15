Louisville is getting a 911 deflection program: Here's how it will work

Plans for the program were announced in October 2021. The city contracted Seven Counties Services in January to staff and develop the program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 911 call deflection project could be active in Louisville as early as this month, focusing on connecting people in crisis with mental health professionals.

A representative for Mayor Greg Fischer's office said the pilot program to divert certain 911 calls to departments other than Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) aims to be operational by March 21.

The mayor announced plans for the program in October 2021 and the city entered into a $1.7 million contract with Seven Counties Services in January to staff and develop the program.

According to the Mayor's Office, this is where things stand on the program:

A total of 11 people have been hired so far: Seven of them will be responsible for responding to calls in the field, two will help MetroSafe dispatchers take and transfer calls, and two others will be case managers following up on requested services after the call.

The program will start in the 4th Division (Smoketown, South Louisville, Old Louisville) with one shift, seven days a week.

Additional people will be hired to expand the hours of operation.

The University of Louisville will study the program's effectiveness and release a report within two to three months of operation.

Here's how the program is intended to work:

When someone in the 4th Division calls 911, a MetroSafe dispatcher will have the option to transfer the call to a Crisis Triage Worker. The worker will talk with the caller, try to de-escalate and help them through their situation. If they determine that a face-to-face meeting is needed, the new mobile response team will be sent out to meet the caller.

They will help further de-escalate the situation or transport the caller to a care center or shelter, if needed.

Louisville Metro Council President David James said he believes the program will help free up LMPD officers so they can focus on the city's growing gun violence problem. He believes the program will also allow those trained in mental health to help where they're most needed.

"Mental health is not a specialty of police, but we use the police for almost everything," James said. "Actually using mental health specialists, who deal with mental health problems, [are] probably the best way to go."

James, a former police officer, said he's hopeful the program will see success but expects hurdles.

"There will probably be some bumps along the road as we work out the kinks. We'll probably have to work out how many people we need to do it based on calls for service," he said.

Meanwhile, therapist and CEO of Begin to Talk LLC Elishia Durrett Johnson says trust will ultimately be the deciding factor.

"We obviously want it to be successful here," she said. "It cannot be seen as an extension of LMPD, and to be transparent with the community you're trying to serve is going to be important."

Durrett Johnson said the program needs to connect further with other existing centers, beyond Seven Counties. She also told us space in shelters already is limited, and there needs to be more created to make room for everyone seeking professional help.

According to the mayor's office, nearly $3 million was allotted to Louisville Metro Emergency Services for the program.

