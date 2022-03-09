'Give A Day' in Louisville with acts of service: Where to participate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year, Give A Day is a month-long celebration with projects happening every week. This year it begins April 1 and ends April 30, 2022.
While the full list of projects hasn't been released, Mayor Greg Fischer has revealed some information. Fischer said people were doubtful when he took office in 2011 and described Louisville as compassionate.
“But over the past 11 years, Louisvillians have stepped up and today, this city-wide celebration of service, which humbly began as a single day of service, is now a month-long event. My hope is that we’ve inspired our community to ensure the success of Give A Day will continue long into the future,” he said.
Below is a list of the projects announced:
- Brightside Community-Wide Cleanup
- People pick up trash and beautify the city throughout April.
- 10th Annual WE Day Kentucky Celebration
- Happening April 20, students will either be in-person at Paristown Point or participating in the live stream. The Call To Action will focus on youth in western Kentucky.
- Louisville Pride Foundation
- The group will have several projects helping to beautify their first LGBTQ+ Center in the city.
- Love the Hungry
- The organization will host a food packaging event for children and families assisted in Operation Ukraine in Poland.
- Habitat for Humanity
- This nonprofit will sponsor a "spring cleaning" in the Russell community and the MOLO Village will host another clean-up at St. Peter's United Church of Christ.
- Young Authors Greenhouse
- This student-oriented nonprofit is designing a Poetry Garden to celebrate Poetry Month.
- The Salvation Army
- is planning a "Block Party" where the homeless can pick up items such as socks, underwear and toiletries. Food will be provided.
- The Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville
- This group is building a home that will be sent to a family in western Kentucky.
- St. Bernadette Diaper Bank and the city's Office for Women
- The diaper bank and office are teaming up to host a diaper drive for women who lack the resources to get some themselves.
- The American Red Cross
- The nonprofit is encouraging people to donate blood by setting up an appointment here.
According to the press release from Fischer's office, volunteers logged almost 27,958 hours during Give A Day Week 2021, and 1,500 people donated to the Red Cross. Of those hours, 332 were spent planting trees around the community it states.
