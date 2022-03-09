'Give A Day' in Louisville with acts of service: Where to participate

Mayor Greg Fischer announced 'Give A Day' is now a month long. It starts April 1 and ends April 30.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year, Give A Day is a month-long celebration with projects happening every week. This year it begins April 1 and ends April 30, 2022.

While the full list of projects hasn't been released, Mayor Greg Fischer has revealed some information. Fischer said people were doubtful when he took office in 2011 and described Louisville as compassionate.

“But over the past 11 years, Louisvillians have stepped up and today, this city-wide celebration of service, which humbly began as a single day of service, is now a month-long event. My hope is that we’ve inspired our community to ensure the success of Give A Day will continue long into the future,” he said.

Below is a list of the projects announced:

According to the press release from Fischer's office, volunteers logged almost 27,958 hours during Give A Day Week 2021, and 1,500 people donated to the Red Cross. Of those hours, 332 were spent planting trees around the community it states.

