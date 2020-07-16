How to get tickets for Racing Louisville FC’s first season

Fans can put down $50 to reserve their place in line to choose the best location in Lynn Family Stadium for the 2021 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Racing Louisville FC won’t begin playing until next spring, fans who want season tickets will need to act fast to get the best seats at Lynn Family Stadium.

According to a press release from the Louisville City FC media department, Louisville’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) franchise is accepting initial payments toward season tickets. Fans can pay $50 either online or over the phone to reserve their place in line to select the best locations in the stadium.

James O’Conner, the club’s executive vice president of development, said more than 1,000 people have already signed up for season tickets.

“I encourage all who are interested to get their initial payments in before the stadium’s most in-demand seats are taken,” he said in the press release.

On July 26, Racing Louisville FC will host an open house at Lynn Family Stadium where new season ticket members can look at and pick their seats for the 2021 season.

Fans can make their first payments on the Racing Louisville FC website or by calling (502) 568-2489. General Admission tickets are not available at this time.

Racing Louisville FC is expected to name its head coach in about a month, according to O’Conner, and players will be signed after that. The press release said the club would be able to sign National Team players before the season starts.

NWSL's expansion to Louisville was first announced in fall 2019, setting the city up for its first professional sports franchise since the Kentucky Colonels basketball team in 1976. The club released its name and logo last week.

Louisville City FC, the city’s USL team, recently hosted its home opener and first official game at Lynn Family Stadium with fans present. The stadium is following strict guidelines to help combat the spread of COVID-19, but the staff hopes to one day fill all 15,000 seats in the new facility.

