COVID safety precautions put in place for LouCity FC opener in new stadium

The brand new stadium, with roughly 15,000 seats, was down to 30% capacity, with only about 4,800 fans at Sunday's game.

Inside Lynn Stadium Sunday, Louisville City FC hosted its opening game in the new venue against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. In unusual circumstances, it wasn't packed, but it was Louisville's first live sports game amidst the pandemic.

"It's is kind of crazy and surreal, fan Austin Linton said before he headed inside to his seat. "I was really surprised when they announced we'd actually get to come."

"It's exciting, everyone's been waiting for sports to come back so it's exciting to see this work," Mondo Watts said.

With the backdrop of COVID-19, the spotlight wasn't just on the players, but also on the stadium.

"This is a good chance to set an example that we can have fans and this type of an environment," fan Sean Heffley said.

"I think the fans are as much apart of it as the team so I think it's vital that the fans are able to be here," Jacob Weiss said.

Sections were encouraged to arrive at different times, to help encourage social distancing. At the check-in gate, groups were spread six feet apart and security performed temperature checks on every ticket holder.

"I wouldn't be here today if i didn't think Louisville City FC's front office had our best interests in mind and honestly with the limited capacity, the mask order, the social distancing, everything they've done, I think this will be a great test case to show the rest of the country what we can do if we do things properly," Tom Farmer, former president of the Coopers (Louisville City FC's independent supporter group) said.

Behind the gates, common areas like restrooms and the cash-free concessions had encouraged social distancing. There were also 40 hand sanitizing stations were spread around the spaced out stands.

"You just have to trust and hope just like you have the rest of this crazy time, that when you go into a public space, people maintain their social distancing, and you do your part," Linton said.

With a mask on every ticket holder and staff member, it was a different game experience. Although, it was an experience fans said they're committed to following all the protocols for, to ensure the opportunity continues.

"Coming here to this stadium, which is one of the premier soccer stadiums in the United States, to be told if you don't play by the rules, yo're not going to have this, I think that's going to be a big motivating factor," Farmer said.

"It's so exciting to be back here and I think everyone can agree it's perfect to be able to be out here during all this," Weiss said.

The team lost to Pittsburgh 3-1.

