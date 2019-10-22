LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A professional women's soccer team is officially coming to Louisville in 2021.

National Women's Soccer League President Amanda Duffy made the announcement alongside Louisville City FC Chairman John Neace and team president Brad Estes at Lynn Family Stadium.

The Athletic first reported Lou City ownership and the NWSL came to terms for an expansion team that will play at the new Butchertown stadium in 2021.

Though owned by the same ownership group as Lou City, the team will not share the name, crest or colors.

The NWSL team will be the only first-division professional team in Louisville.

