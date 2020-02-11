Voting on Election Day in Kentucky: What you need to know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of people have voted early or by absentee ballot in the 2020 general election, but many more are waiting until Nov. 3 to cast their vote.
If you're voting on Tuesday in Kentucky, here's what you need to know.
What time do polls open in Kentucky?
Polls are open in Kentucky on Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. EST. If you are in line by 6 p.m., you should be allowed to vote.
What do I need to bring?
Starting in 2020, you will need a photo ID to vote in Kentucky. As long as the ID shows both your name and your picture, you should be good to go.
Most driver's licenses, military IDs, and college IDs will work. If you don't have a photo ID, you can get one for free from your local circuit clerk's office or, in some cases, you can cast a provisional ballot.
You will also need to bring a mask and keep it on when you are in a polling location.
Where do I vote?
You can find your polling location on the Secretary of State’s website. Several Kentucky counties are listed below. Unless otherwise indicated, you can vote at any voting center in your county.
Adair County
VFW Building
500 Greenhills Road
Columbia, KY 42728
Trinity Fellowship Hall
2252 Campbellsville Road
Columbia, KY 42728
Christian Life Center
901 Hudson Street
Columbia, KY 42728
Adair County Annex Basement
424 Public Square
Columbia, KY 42728
Breckenridge County
Fairgrounds
217 Fairgrounds Road
Hardinsburg, KY 40143
Cloverport Sports Center
101 4th Street
Cloverport, KY 40111
Holy Guardian Angel Parish Hall
301 High Street
Irvington, KY 40146
Spencer's Orchard
7939 E HWY 60
Irvington, KY 40146
Stephensport Fire House
45 Cedar Hill Cemetery Lane
Stephensport, KY 40170
McDaniels Community Building
10762 S HWY 259
McDaniels, KY 40152
Hudson Community Church
5000 HWY 401
Hudson, KY 40145
Bullitt County
Paroquet Springs Conference Center
395 Paroquet Springs Drive
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Bullitt East High School
11450, HWY 44E
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
North Bullitt High School
3200 E Hebron Lane
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Carroll County
Conference Center - General Butler State Park
1608 Hwy 227
Carrollton, KY 41008
Grayson County
The Center on Main
425 S. Main Street
Leitchfield, KY 42754
All Grayson County precinct locations will be open: See the list of precinct locations here
Hardin County
North Hardin High School Gymnasium
801 S. Logsdon Pkwy.
Radcliff, KY 40160
Creekside Elementary School Gymnasium
151 Horseshoe Bend Road
Sonora, KY 42776
Hardin County Clerk Office
150 N. Provident Way, Suite 103
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Lakewood Elementary School Gymnasium
265 Learning Place Lane
Cecilia, KY 42724
Henry County
Henry County Clerk's Office
27 S. Property Road
New Castle, KY 40050
Henry County Library
280 E. Broadway Street
Eminence, KY 40019
Lake Jericho Fire Department
531 Lake Jericho Road
Smithfield, KY 40068
Campbellsburg Elementary School
270 Cardinal Drive
Campbellsburg, KY 40011
New Castle Elementary School
182 S. Property Road
New Castle, KY 40050
Eastern Elementary School
6928 Bethlehem Road
Pleasureville, KY 40007
Pleasureville Methodist Church
5651 Castle Hwy
Pleasureville, KY 40057
Jefferson County
Kentucky Exposition Center, Fairgrounds North Wing
937 Phillips Lane
Louisville, KY 40209
KFC YUM Center - Foyer
Main & 2nd Streets
Louisville, KY 40202
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
1701 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40203
Louisville Marriott East, Commonwealth Ballroom
1903 Embassy Square Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40299
Carter Duvalle Elementary School
3600 Bohne Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
Meyzeek Middle School
828 S. Jackson Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Western High School
2501 Rockford Lane
Shively, KY 40216
Iroquois High School
4615 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
Southern High School
8620 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40219
Seneca High School
3510 Goldsmith Lane
Louisville, KY 40220
Waggener High School
330 S. Hubbards Lane
St Matthews, KY 40207
Crosby Middle School
303 Gatehouse Lane
Louisville, KY 40243
St. Matthews Community Center
310 Ten Pin Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Fern Creek High School
9115 Fern Creek Road
Louisville, KY 40291
Fairdale High School
1001 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
Jeffersontown High School
9600 Old Six Mile Lane
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
Ballard High School
6000 Brownsboro Road
Louisville, KY 40222
Valley High School
10200 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Shawnee High School
4001 Herman Street
Louisville, KY 40212
Thomas Jefferson Middle School
1501 Rangeland Road
Louisville, KY 40219
LaRue County
Magnolia Fire House (Upton City Voters and County Voters)
9106 New Jackson Highway
Magnolia, KY 42757
Larue County Courthouse (Hodgenville City Voters, Upton City Voters, and County Voters)
209 W. High Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
First Baptist Church (Hodgenville City Voters and County Voters)
730 Toneyville Road
Hodgenville, KY 42748
Rolling Fork Christian Church (County Voters)
2630 Lyons Station Road
New Haven, KY 40051
Meade County
Meade County High School
938 Old State Road
Brandenburg, KY 40108
Flaherty Elementary School Gym
2615 Flaherty Road
Ekron, KY 40117
St. Mary's Parish Hall Church Hall
110 Hwy 376
Payneville, KY 40157
Nelson County
New Haven Public School
389 High Street
New Haven, KY 40051
Nelson County Fairgrounds
2391 New Haven Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
Nelson County Library
201 Cathedral Manor
Bardstown, KY 40004
Bloomfield Middle School
96 Arnold Lane
Bloomfield, KY 40008
Oldham County
Oldham County High School
1150 N Hwy 393
LaGrange, KY 40031
South Oldham Middle School
6403 W Hwy 146
Crestwood, KY 40014
North Oldham High School
1815 S Hwy 1793
Goshen, KY 40026
East Oldham Middle School
1201 E Hwy 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
Shelby County
Simpsonville Elementary
6725 Shelbyville Road
Shelbyville, KY 40067
Shelby County High School
1701 Frankfort Road
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Floral Hall
513 Midland Trail
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Spencer County
Spencer County High School
520 Taylorsville Road
Taylorsville, KY 40071
Spencer Christian Church
5720 Taylorsville Road
Fisherville, KY 40023
Mt. Eden Fire Station
260 Van Buren Road
Mt. Eden, KY 40046
Taylor County
Taylor County Extension Office
1143 S. Columbia Avenue
Campbellsville, KY 42718
Taylor County Fire Department
1563 Greensburg Road
Campbellsville, KY 42718
Community Center
1425 Hodgenville Road
Campbellsville, KY 42718
Taylor County Primary School
106 Ingram Avenue
Campbellsville, KY 42718
Elkhorn Baptist Church
3145 Elkhorn Road\
Campbellsville, KY 42718
Green River Memorial Baptist Church
3441 Old Columbia Road
Campbellsville, KY 42718
Lowell Avenue Baptist Church
420 Lowell Avenue
Campbellsville, KY 42718
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
6380 Old Lebanon Road
Campbellsville, KY 42718
Trimble County
Bedford Elementary School
204 Mount Pleasant Road
Bedford, KY 40006
Milton Elementary School
9245 HWY 421 N
Milton, KY 40045
Washington County
Washington County Middle/Elementary School Gym
603 Lincoln Park Road
Springfield, KY 40069
North Washington School
5658 Hwy 438
Willisburg, KY 40078
How can I report suspected voter fraud?
If you believe that someone is violating the law or there is an irregularity with voting, you can report it to the Attorney General's Election Fraud Hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE.
Questions or complaints related to the number of polling locations in each county should be directed to the State Board of Elections by visiting elect.ky.gov.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.