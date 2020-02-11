x
Voting on Election Day in Kentucky: What you need to know

For many counties, Election Day polling locations are different from early voting locations. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of people have voted early or by absentee ballot in the 2020 general election, but many more are waiting until Nov. 3 to cast their vote.

If you're voting on Tuesday in Kentucky, here's what you need to know.

What time do polls open in Kentucky?

Polls are open in Kentucky on Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. EST. If you are in line by 6 p.m., you should be allowed to vote.

What do I need to bring?

Starting in 2020, you will need a photo ID to vote in Kentucky. As long as the ID shows both your name and your picture, you should be good to go.

Most driver's licenses, military IDs, and college IDs will work. If you don't have a photo ID, you can get one for free from your local circuit clerk's office or, in some cases, you can cast a provisional ballot.

You will also need to bring a mask and keep it on when you are in a polling location.

Where do I vote?

You can find your polling location on the Secretary of State’s website. Several Kentucky counties are listed below. Unless otherwise indicated, you can vote at any voting center in your county.

Adair County

VFW Building
500 Greenhills Road
Columbia, KY 42728

Trinity Fellowship Hall
2252 Campbellsville Road
Columbia, KY 42728

Christian Life Center
901 Hudson Street
Columbia, KY 42728

Adair County Annex Basement
424 Public Square
Columbia, KY 42728

Breckenridge County

Fairgrounds
217 Fairgrounds Road
Hardinsburg, KY 40143

Cloverport Sports Center
101 4th Street
Cloverport, KY 40111

Holy Guardian Angel Parish Hall
301 High Street
Irvington, KY 40146

Spencer's Orchard
7939 E HWY 60
Irvington, KY 40146

Stephensport Fire House
45 Cedar Hill Cemetery Lane
Stephensport, KY 40170

McDaniels Community Building
10762 S HWY 259
McDaniels, KY 40152

Hudson Community Church
5000 HWY 401
Hudson, KY 40145

Bullitt County

Paroquet Springs Conference Center
395 Paroquet Springs Drive
Shepherdsville, KY 40165

Bullitt East High School
11450, HWY 44E
Mt. Washington, KY 40047

North Bullitt High School
3200 E Hebron Lane
Shepherdsville, KY 40165

Carroll County

Conference Center - General Butler State Park
1608 Hwy 227
Carrollton, KY 41008

Grayson County

The Center on Main
425 S. Main Street
Leitchfield, KY 42754

All Grayson County precinct locations will be open: See the list of precinct locations here

Hardin County

North Hardin High School Gymnasium
801 S. Logsdon Pkwy.
Radcliff, KY 40160

Creekside Elementary School Gymnasium
151 Horseshoe Bend Road
Sonora, KY 42776

Hardin County Clerk Office
150 N. Provident Way, Suite 103
Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Lakewood Elementary School Gymnasium
265 Learning Place Lane
Cecilia, KY 42724

Henry County

Henry County Clerk's Office
27 S. Property Road
New Castle, KY 40050

Henry County Library
280 E. Broadway Street
Eminence, KY 40019

Lake Jericho Fire Department
531 Lake Jericho Road
Smithfield, KY 40068

Campbellsburg Elementary School
270 Cardinal Drive
Campbellsburg, KY 40011

New Castle Elementary School
182 S. Property Road
New Castle, KY 40050

Eastern Elementary School
6928 Bethlehem Road
Pleasureville, KY 40007

Pleasureville Methodist Church
5651 Castle Hwy
Pleasureville, KY 40057

Jefferson County

Kentucky Exposition Center, Fairgrounds North Wing
937 Phillips Lane
Louisville, KY 40209

KFC YUM Center - Foyer
Main & 2nd Streets
Louisville, KY 40202

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
1701 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40203

Louisville Marriott East, Commonwealth Ballroom
1903 Embassy Square Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40299

Carter Duvalle Elementary School
3600 Bohne Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211

Meyzeek Middle School
828 S. Jackson Street
Louisville, KY 40203

Western High School
2501 Rockford Lane
Shively, KY 40216

Iroquois High School
4615 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215

Southern High School
8620 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40219

Seneca High School
3510 Goldsmith Lane
Louisville, KY 40220

Waggener High School
330 S. Hubbards Lane
St Matthews, KY 40207

Crosby Middle School
303 Gatehouse Lane
Louisville, KY 40243

St. Matthews Community Center
310 Ten Pin Lane
Louisville, KY 40207

Fern Creek High School
9115 Fern Creek Road
Louisville, KY 40291

Fairdale High School
1001 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118

Jeffersontown High School
9600 Old Six Mile Lane
Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Ballard High School
6000 Brownsboro Road
Louisville, KY 40222

Valley High School
10200 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272

Shawnee High School
4001 Herman Street
Louisville, KY 40212

Thomas Jefferson Middle School
1501 Rangeland Road
Louisville, KY 40219

LaRue County

Magnolia Fire House (Upton City Voters and County Voters)
9106 New Jackson Highway
Magnolia, KY 42757

Larue County Courthouse (Hodgenville City Voters, Upton City Voters, and County Voters)
209 W. High Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748

First Baptist Church (Hodgenville City Voters and County Voters)
730 Toneyville Road
Hodgenville, KY 42748

Rolling Fork Christian Church (County Voters)
2630 Lyons Station Road
New Haven, KY 40051

Meade County

Meade County High School
938 Old State Road
Brandenburg, KY 40108

Flaherty Elementary School Gym
2615 Flaherty Road
Ekron, KY 40117

St. Mary's Parish Hall Church Hall
110 Hwy 376
Payneville, KY 40157

Nelson County

New Haven Public School
389 High Street
New Haven, KY 40051

Nelson County Fairgrounds
2391 New Haven Road
Bardstown, KY 40004

Nelson County Library
201 Cathedral Manor
Bardstown, KY 40004

Bloomfield Middle School
96 Arnold Lane
Bloomfield, KY 40008

Oldham County

Oldham County High School
1150 N Hwy 393
LaGrange, KY 40031

South Oldham Middle School
6403 W Hwy 146
Crestwood, KY 40014

North Oldham High School
1815 S Hwy 1793
Goshen, KY 40026

East Oldham Middle School
1201 E Hwy 22
Crestwood, KY 40014

Shelby County

Simpsonville Elementary
6725 Shelbyville Road
Shelbyville, KY 40067

Shelby County High School
1701 Frankfort Road
Shelbyville, KY 40065

Floral Hall
513 Midland Trail
Shelbyville, KY 40065

Spencer County

Spencer County High School
520 Taylorsville Road
Taylorsville, KY 40071

Spencer Christian Church
5720 Taylorsville Road
Fisherville, KY 40023

Mt. Eden Fire Station
260 Van Buren Road
Mt. Eden, KY 40046

Taylor County

Taylor County Extension Office 
1143 S. Columbia Avenue
Campbellsville, KY 42718

Taylor County Fire Department
1563 Greensburg Road
Campbellsville, KY 42718

Community Center
1425 Hodgenville Road
Campbellsville, KY 42718

Taylor County Primary School
106 Ingram Avenue
Campbellsville, KY 42718

Elkhorn Baptist Church
3145 Elkhorn Road\
Campbellsville, KY 42718

Green River Memorial Baptist Church
3441 Old Columbia Road
Campbellsville, KY 42718

Lowell Avenue Baptist Church
420 Lowell Avenue
Campbellsville, KY 42718

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
6380 Old Lebanon Road
Campbellsville, KY 42718

Trimble County

Bedford Elementary School
204 Mount Pleasant Road
Bedford, KY 40006

Milton Elementary School
9245 HWY 421 N
Milton, KY 40045

Washington County

Washington County Middle/Elementary School Gym
603 Lincoln Park Road
Springfield, KY 40069

North Washington School
5658 Hwy 438
Willisburg, KY 40078

How can I report suspected voter fraud?

If you believe that someone is violating the law or there is an irregularity with voting, you can report it to the Attorney General's Election Fraud Hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE.

Questions or complaints related to the number of polling locations in each county should be directed to the State Board of Elections by visiting elect.ky.gov. 

