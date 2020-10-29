What voters can and can't do at the polls

Do you know if it's okay to take a selfie with your ballot? What about wearing the name of your favorite candidate? We've got your answers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What are you allowed to do at the polling place?

WHAS11 got with Nore Ghibaudy, spokesperson for Jefferson County's election office, to compile a list of do's and don'ts when you vote:

You must wear a mask inside building and voting areas;

Temperature might be taken depending on where you vote;

Photo ID is required;

If you need assistance with a walker or wheel chair you must provide your own and you can have one person assist with pushing that wheelchair though the person assisting you must step back when the voter is marking your ballot;

Actively campaigning is not allowed – materials or conversation in voting area;

Only voting members are allowed in voting area unless it is a minor child;

You cannot loiter in lobby or voting area;

Pets must be limited to service animals; and

You cannot use a phone unless it is a selfie.

When it comes to photo ID, Ghibaudy said any identification can be used, even if it's expired. If you don't have one, you can use a work ID with your photo on it or bring a piece of mail that says it's you.

No one can actively campaign within 100 feet of an entrance to a polling location, which means handing out pamphlets.

"Also, that can have a lot to do with looking like a walking billboard, that's not approved," Ghibaudy said.

While they won't turn you away, you aren't really supposed to wear endorsements like hats, shirts or masks — something many might not know about, especially first time voters like Kayley Harlemert who was wearing a pink, 'Trump 2020' mask.

"It was easy, it wasn't bad, I was nervous though," Harlemert said. "They cheer you on."

There is security out at every polling location and according to the Jefferson County Election Officer Manual, if you are wearing something in support or dissent of a candidate, you can vote, but have to leave right after.

Here's an excerpt from the manual:

"A voter wearing a T-shirt or other clothing with a candidates name may enter the polling location for the purpose of voting. Once the voter has cast a ballot, the voter must leave the polling place."

When it comes to bumper stickers or flags, the rule comes down to 100 feet. So being in the parking lot at the Kentucky Exposition Center would be okay.

"On Election Day, one of the presidential candidates is going to have a parade of cars and they can, that's their right," said Ghibaudy.

Lastly, if you want to take a selfie with your ballot, that's fine. Selfies are the only form of picture that you can take in a polling location in Kentucky.

