Where to get a free ride to the polls on Election Day in Louisville

TARC and local community organizations are helping Jefferson County voters get to the polls on Nov. 3.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you want to cast your vote in the 2020 election but don’t have a way to get the polls, there are several organizations in Louisville that are offering free rides for early voting and on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 3. Early voting times on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 vary by location and can be viewed here.

Some services require registration in advance and COVID-19 guidelines must be followed.

TARC

TARC is offering fare-free service on all regular routes, including TARC3, on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The free service will continue to each passenger’s final destination.

A dedicated shuttle between Union Station (1000 W. Broadway) and the Kentucky Fair & Expo Center will run every 30 minutes on Election Day as well.

All TARC passengers must wear a mask and practice social distancing during rides.

To find your closest ride, TARC routes in Jefferson County, as well as Floyd and Clark County in Indiana, can be viewed on the TARC website.

Breonna Taylor Foundation

The Breonna Taylor Foundation is hosting a “Get Out The Vote” initiative for the 2020 election and is offering free shuttle rides for registered voters.

On Nov. 3, the shuttle service will pick up voters at Bates Memorial on 620 Lampton St. Rides are scheduled to run every hour starting at 10:15 a.m. and ending at 1:15 p.m. Only 20 people are allowed per shuttle and priority is given to riders who register online.

Louisville Urban League

The Louisville Urban League has also hosted pep rallies and caravans to the polls along with the Breonna Taylor Foundation and other local organizations.

Voters who need a ride on Election Day can sign up online or call 502-354-8601 to register. Rides are assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis and passengers will be taken to their closest voting location. A maximum of two passengers are allowed per ride.

According to the Louisville Urban League website, there are two different time slots available on Election Day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

