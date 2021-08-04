Judge blocks follow-up attempt to limit Beshear COVID orders

HJR 77 specifies which of Beshear’s pandemic-related orders would remain in place if the GOP-led legislature wins its legal fight with the governor.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky judge has temporarily blocked another attempt by Republican lawmakers to restrict Gov. Andy Beshear’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd extended a temporary injunction Wednesday. It applies to a measure passed over the governor’s veto. The measure specifies which of Beshear’s pandemic-related orders would remain in place should the GOP-led legislature win its legal fight with the governor.

The measure is House Joint Resolution 77. It was passed in response to Shepherd’s previous order temporarily blocking Republican-backed laws that threatened to invalidate Beshear’s COVID-related orders.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.