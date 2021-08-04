Reward offered after historic Kentucky bridge destroyed in fire

On March 9, the historic landmark was lost in a fire. Investigators suspect arson.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kentucky — After a 150-year-old bridge was destroyed in a suspected arson fire last month, a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Built in 1871, the Mt. Zion covered bridge ran across Beech Fork in Washington County. It was the longest multi-span covered bridge in Kentucky.

On March 9, the historic landmark was lost in a fire. Investigators suspect arson.

Now, the Chamber of Commerce is accepting donations which will go to a reward fund, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Their hope is to find the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Those who wish to donate may deposit funds at Springfield State Bank to the Chamber of Commerce Mt. Zion Covered Bridge Reward Fund.

No dollar amount has been set for the reward.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 859-3365400 or Kentucky State Police at 502-782-1800.

