Kentucky man breaks state fishing record with 9-lb. saugeye

Wildlife officials said Wolfgang Kratzenberg of Verona caught a sauger-walleye hybrid weighing just over nine pounds in March.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A father-son fishing trip turned into a catch for the record books for a man from Verona, Ky.

According to a news release from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Wolfgang Kratzenberg broke the state record for a sauger-walleye hybrid with his catch on March 21.

The saugeye Kratzenberg reeled in weighed 9.05 pounds, breaking a 2019 record.

"It was a fiasco situation for a bit," Kratzenberg recalled.

He said he was with his son, Geoffrey, fishing for crappie at Bullock Pen Lake when he caught the saugeye. He didn't have the best equipment to catch that kind of fish, but said he "finally just wrestled it in and slung it in the boat."

The release said the fish measured 27 inches long and had a girth of 17.5 inches.

In order for a fish to qualify for a state record, it must be weighed on a scale certified for trade. Kratzenberg said he called 10 stores before finding a Costco willing to bring their scale outside to the parking lot to weigh the fish.

The former record was held by Clay Smith, who caught an 8 lb., 8.8 oz. saugeye at the Cumberland River in 2019.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said early spring is a great time to catch fish in Kentucky since fish are hungry from the winter season.

Fishing and hunting permits are available online through the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife's website. You can also call 1-877-598-2401 or visit a vendor location in the state.

