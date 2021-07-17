Former Kentucky House Majority Floor Leader John 'Bam' Carney dead at 51

A number of Carney's colleagues have issued statements about his passing. The State Representative battled severe illnesses since 2019.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Kentucky State House Majority Leader John 'Bam' Carney has died at age 51, according to multiple statements.

The former state legislator battled a severe case of pancreatitis in 2019 and has been in and out of the hospital since December of that year. It is unclear at this time what Carney's cause of death was.

A number of Carney's colleagues including Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles Auditor Mike Harmon and the Kentucky House Democrat Caucus leaders have issued statements about his passing.

McConnell issued a statement about Carney's passing saying in part, "“Bam Carney was a tireless public servant whose devotion to his fellow Kentuckians knew no bounds. He uplifted the lives of his constituents through more than a decade of hard work and dedication, deeply committed to Central Kentucky and its people. It is a testament to his strong character that he was chosen to lead Kentucky Republicans as the House Majority Leader, a role which he passionately embraced."

Mark Carney, who provided regular updates on behalf of the family via social media, posted in May that Carney's homecoming had been delayed due to an infected port and a UTI.

The former State House Majority Leader represented Taylor and Adair Counties in the 51st district. Carney was first elected to office in 2009.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.