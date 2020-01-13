FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers have pitched in to distribute food to children at risk of going hungry.

Lawmakers from both parties formed assembly lines Monday to put pasta, canned vegetables, pudding cups, juice boxes and other food into bags. Feeding Kentucky organized the event.

Executive Director Tamara Sandberg says the goal is to distribute 2,100 bags of food to 18 schools or Head Start programs statewide.

Lawmakers volunteered at an event planned by Senate President Robert Stivers and House Majority Floor Leader John “Bam" Carney. Carney has been hospitalized since last month with a severe case of pancreatitis.

