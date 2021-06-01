Secretary of State Michael Adams to testify before Congress on Kentucky's election policies

Adams will appear during a hearing titled "The Elections Clause: Constitutional Interpretation and Congressional Exercise" scheduled for 1 p.m. July 12.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams will testify before Congress Monday.

In a tweet, Adams said he accepted an invitation to speak at a hearing before the U.S. House Committee on House Administration titled "The Elections Clause: Constitutional Interpretation and Congressional Exercise."

He will speak on Kentucky's election and voting policies.

“I’m proud to be a prominent national voice in the Republican Party on election policy,” said Adams. “I’ll share with Congress how in Kentucky we’ve made it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

The hearing, set for 1 p.m. July 12, will be streamed live at cha.house.gov and on YouTube.

Adams is the only Secretary of State in the country selected to present at the hearing Monday. This will mark the second time Adams has presented to a U.S. House committee as Kentucky's Secretary of State.

Adams and Governor Beshear made several changes made to Kentucky's election policy in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some of those changes, including expanded early voting opportunities and regional voting centers, became permanent following the passage of HB 574 during the last legislative session.

MORE POLITICS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.