LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State legislator John 'Bam' Carney was hospitalized after his family said he had a severe case of pancreatitis.

Mark Carney posted on behalf of the family that the Majority Floor Leader has been in Norton Hospital since Monday, Dec. 23, undergoing two surgeries and starting dialysis.

"Doctors say he is probably the sickest patient they have in hospital now," Mark Carney said. "We have a cousin who is a nurse who came up today and gave the family some positive encouragement. Could have feeding tubes for weeks and drain tubes for months."

Carney has been a Kentucky House Representative since 2009. The Taylor County native has served as vice chair of the rules and enrollment committees.

