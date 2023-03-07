'It doesn't have to be you': Brother of woman killed at Westport Village advocates for domestic violence services

35-year-old Ashley Yates was shot and killed in the parking lot of Westport Village, where she worked. Her family says she was a victim of an abusive relationship.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family is grieving after losing one of their own to both gun and domestic violence.

On Friday night, 35-year-old Ashley Yates was shot and killed in the parking lot of Westport Village, where she worked. Her family tells WHAS11 she was a longtime victim of an abusive relationship.

The suspect, who the family says was an on-and-off romantic partner, has since died. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) believes he died by suicide Saturday night, a day after the murder.

While police say the case is now effectively closed, Yates' younger brother, Andrew Thompson has a message to share in their moments of mourning.

"If you need help, ask for it. It doesn't have to be you," he said. "Ashley had every reason to leave the person who did this, and her life was threatened before, but she was stuck in a cycle and kept going back to this individual."

The suspect showed up at Yates' job -- according to Thompson -- as she was closing up for the night on Friday.

"He knew where she was going to be and what time she was going to get off, and he waited for her," Thompson said. "I believe she's in heaven, and he will have to answer to that same God for what he's done."

It's been an indescribable last few days for Thompson, who's put on a strong face for his wife and four kids, but the emotions can be overwhelming.

"They loved their Aunt Ash," he said, talking about his kids. "It sucks that they'll be deprived of time with her."

Thompson told us he's taking this time not to be angry, but rather, to remember all the hearts his big sister touched.

"If you think about Ashley, smile and celebrate. Think about something she did for you," he said.

And he's bringing awareness to the dangers of domestic violence, encouraging people suffering from abuse to reach out and get help.

Thompson is remembering his sister as a pure soul who loved to live in the moment, recounting her often saying, "Today is a gift, that's why we call it the present."

Thompson also has the words "La Familia" tattooed on his left forearm to match the exact same tattoo she had on her right arm.

"That's something I get to share with her forever," he said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs. They say all extra funds will be donated to the St. Jude Foundation and The Center for Women and Families, which helps women struggling to leave abusive relationships.

We're told there will be a vigil at some point this week at Westport Village to honor Yates' life, but a time and exact location haven't been determined as of Monday evening.

Intimate partner violence affects more than 12 million people a year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

If you or someone you love feels threatened by a partner, there is help for you 24/7. The number to call is 800-799-7233 or click here.

