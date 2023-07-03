20-year veteran police officer killed in shootout at southern Indiana hospital

Sergeant Heather Glenn and a suspect, only described by police as a 34-year-old man from Tell City, were shot during an exchange of gunfire.

TELL CITY, Indiana — A 20-year veteran police officer was gunned down after a shootout with a suspect inside a southern Indiana hospital Monday morning.

During a news conference hours after the shooting, authorities said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

That's when officials said Indiana State Police (ISP) and other local departments were called in for a disturbance.

The suspect's identity has not been released and it's unclear what lead up to the shootout at this time.

Authorities said both Glenn and the man died from their injuries.

Glenn had worked with the Tell City Police Department for roughly 20 years.

All hospital services, except for the emergency room, have been stopped at the hospital while police investigate, ISP said on social media.

"Anyone with a medical emergency should enter the emergency room from the south entrance," ISP said.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's statement on the fallen police sergeant:

“Another officer has fallen victim to the senseless act of violence. I urge Hoosiers to remember Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of others. She dedicated nearly 20 years to serving the citizens of Perry County and Tell City and now her family needs our love and support more than ever.

Janet and I will hold her loved ones in our hearts during this painful time as they try and find peace and solace.”

