'It was Brandee who helped me': New Albany community raises money for victim's family

Brandee Douglass was shot and killed at a gas station in April 2022. The alleged killer is her husband, Cherok Douglass.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A New Albany community brought awareness to the devastating impacts of domestic violence more than a year after a beloved mother's murder.

Brandee Douglass and one other person were shot and killed at a gas station in April 2022.

The alleged killer is her husband, Cherok Douglass.

Friends held a fundraiser for Brandee's family, including her four kids, on Friday.

Her best friend told Brittany Linne told WHAS11 more needs to be done to address violence within the home quicker.

"There's other women out there who are also in this situation, where they have no one to turn to; we don't have resources here. A select few if we do," Linne said.

Linne added she was once in that position too.

"I felt like I had nowhere to go and it was Brandee who helped me to get away from my situation and I just wish I could have done the same for her, but I was too late, you know? I feel I was too late," Linne said.

Meanwhile, Cherok is set for his jury trial on July 24.

Brandee's friends also told WHAS11 News he deserves the harshest of penalties for leaving her kids without a mom.

