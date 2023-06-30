Woman dies after shooting at Westport Village

Lyndon Police Chief Robert Schroeder confirmed the woman passed away from her injuries on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman injured in a Friday night shooting in eastern Jefferson County has died.

Lyndon Police said the victim was injured in the 1300 block of Herr Lane in the Graymoor-Devondale neighborhood around 8 p.m.

Police confirmed the victim was shot outside a store in Westport Village and bystanders tried to help the woman. Investigators still have not determined if the woman was shot inside or outside of the store.

She was taken to UofL Hospital where she died from her injuries on Saturday, according to Lyndon Chief Robert Schroeder.

"We would like to thank those citizens who stepped out to help this woman in her time of need and provided care and treatment to her in her time of need and distress," he said.

Schroeder added that "acts of violence like this are unacceptable."

"They terrorize members of our community. Thankfully it's not a situation we deal with in Lyndon and Graymoor-Devondale and the other cities that we serve, but it's still a concern to all of us who live in this community," he said.

Police have not made any arrests in this case.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.