'Protecting our most vulnerable is a team effort': Safe At Home Act goes into effect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Bill 79, otherwise known as the Safe At Home Act, went into effect on Thursday.

The law is designed to give extra protections to domestic violence survivors. According to a news release, it bolsters the secretary of state's Address Confidentiality Program by shielding survivors' addresses from public records and publicly available government records.

“Kentucky has one of the highest rates of domestic violence in the nation,” Secretary of State Michael Adams said. “Protecting our most vulnerable is a team effort."

Participants will just have to sign a sworn statement instead of having a protective order. The secretary of state's office address will appear on the public records instead.

All mail will be forwarded to the participants' confidential addresses too.

Survivors can sign up for the free program here. Anyone moving to Kentucky from states that have similar programs will be accepted into the Commonwealth's program as well.

Certification lasts for four years, and it can be renewed before the expiration date according to the website.

