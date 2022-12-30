'No one has more bedside experience than our nurses': UofL Health nurses help design new patient rooms

“They know what helps, and what gets in the way," said Shari Kretzschmer, UofL Health senior vice president and chief nursing officer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health nurses have a seat at the design table for the new patient rooms in the hospital’s $144 million tower expansion.

According to a press release, nurse groups are rotating through a mock patient room and giving feedback to JRA Architects.

The fake rooms offer a “real-world working space” so nurses can advise on features within the rooms like TV placement, anti-fall measures, workspace layout and family accommodations.

“No one has more bedside experience than our nurses,” said Shari Kretzschmer, UofL Health senior vice president and chief nursing officer. “They know what helps, and what gets in the way. That’s why I wanted them to have a seat at the design table and a voice in designing our patient rooms of the future.”

When the building is done, there will be more than 360 beds in private rooms, 20 operating rooms and an observation unit with 24 beds.

A new lobby, waiting area and updates to the gift and coffee shop is also planned for the building.

Since UofL Health broke ground in June, the tower is expected to open for patients in early 2024 according to the release.

