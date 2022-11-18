UofL Health hopes to recruit more nurses with national award

The Kentucky Nursing Association says there's an estimated 30 percent shortage when it comes to nursing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The nation-wide nursing shortage has only gotten worse since the pandemic, with many healthcare heroes being pushed to their breaking point.

On Friday, UofL Health was recognized as a magnet hospital for its excellence in care. Some nurses told WHAS11 they hope this status increases nursing recruitment.

It was an exciting surprise to some after a tough 2 to 3 years serving on the frontlines. Caring for patients with COVID and now an even worse flu season.

This distinguished report comes during a time where the pandemic exacerbated the nursing shortage.

"The Kentucky Hospital Association said they need 13,000 nurses and that's just in hospitals," Delanor Manson, Kentucky Nurses Association CEO, said.

Jill Beierle has been a nurse at UofL for over 30 years and she hopes this national recognition will recruit more nurses.

"I think it's going to be a great recruitment because who doesn't want to work at a magnet designated hospital. We have the infrastructure in the place, the support, new nurses," Beierle said.

