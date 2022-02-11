'Sometimes people don't know where to start': UofL Health launches mental health program for employees

UofL Health said the new department is critical for helping their front-line workers cope with the trauma and stress they experience on a day-to-day basis.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health launched a new department that focuses solely on the health of their employees Wednesday.

It's called the Institute of Staff Resilience, Wellness and Mental Well-Being.

UofL Health said working in healthcare can be both difficult and demanding. They said the new department is critical for helping their front-line workers cope with the trauma and stress they experience on a day-to-day basis.

"Sometimes people don't know where to start, they don't know how to navigate these resources," Lindsey Journey, the support and wellness manager at UofL Health, said. "The great thing about my position is I've been that person to help navigate through those kind of behavioral health resources, those mental health internal resources."

She said it's been great for the staff to know they have a go-to person to help navigate the resources, especially "as maybe in the past they haven't done that."

UofL Health said currently, the institute provides a relaxation room, individual and crisis support and assistance with navigating mental health resources.

They also hope to have an on-site therapist in the future.

