UofL Hospital evaluates impact of gun violence this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Hospital assessed the impact of gun violence for the year.

Keith Miller, trauma surgeon for the hospital, says this goes beyond just those who lost lives.

Miller is also a part of the local outreach group Future Healers. According to UofL Health's website, the group is focused on building stronger bridges between Louisville's health care community and the city’s youth most impacted by gun violence.

The website states their goal is to, "introduce more youth to the field of medicine while helping them navigate through the emotional trauma that stems from the increasing violence currently plaguing their communities."

Miller says every single person hit by gunfire, including kids and their families, have to overcome life-altering challenges.

"You can see that the lives of those -- a tremendous amount of their time is going to be spent in the rehabilitation process and trying to get that patient back or that individual back to the baseline, if possible," Miller said. "Many of these injuries, they'll never get back to the baseline or their pre-injury status."

Miller says over the last decade gun violence has shifted more toward impacting younger individuals. He hopes the city will continue to expand upon violence intervention programs in 2023.

Louisville Metro Police officers are trying to deter the use of guns in 2023. The department released a public service announcement centered around stopping "celebratory gunfire."

In the PSA, LMPD Lieutenant Colonel Steve Healy says Louisville is experiencing an unacceptable level of gun violence and tells party-goers not to add to it.

