'You're going to notice a difference' | Thunder Over Louisville soundtrack switches up style from years past

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in three years, Thunder Over Louisville organizers returned to the Louisville airport's command center at the Galt House for a soundcheck of this year's song list -- a tradition they're thrilled to have back.

Long-time Thunder Over Louisville producer Wayne Hettinger and reps from the Kentucky Derby Festival say this year's soundtrack arrangement is a switch from what folks are used to.

“If you’re familiar with the Thunder tracks in the past, you’re going to notice a difference,” Hettinger said.

Hettinger said they had larger input from the youth, mixing traditional with modern -- but will still have something for everyone.

"It turned out great," he said with a smile.

He says the change in arrangement style, along with increasing the bass, is to appeal to all age groups.

Organizers shared a few of the tracks Thursday morning, including "The Greatest Show," by Panic! At the Disco and "INDUSTRY BABY" by Lil Nas X featuring Louisville native Jack Harlow.

Then, there will also be tracks like the U.S. Air Force Song, to honor that branch of the military on its 75th anniversary.

At the same time, just a couple blocks down, firework crews have been setting up on the 2nd Street Bridge in downtown Louisville once again, for the first time since 2019.

"With last year being on land it was certainly different -- it was a new experience here, but we're super excited to be back on the river, back on the bridge and lighting up downtown Louisville," said Jared Zambelli with Zambelli Fireworks.

Many of the fireworks unboxed and unloaded on the Clark Memorial Bridge Thursday are for close-proximity effects, we're told, allowing for more specific movement.

Meanwhile underneath the bridge, crews say barges are set and ready to go. They’re also running tests on computer equipment, making sure everything is ready on a moments notice.

It’s all part of the ritual, and with a crowd of hundreds of thousands to come soon, they're trying to stay ahead. Crews say they expect to be done on the bridge by Friday.

As far as the air show, Thunder Air Boss Mike Riordan says all planes will take off from Louisville International Airport (SDF) this year. He's telling families there will be nothing to see from Bowman Field, a launching point used in the past, this time around.

