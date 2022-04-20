Veterans honored during trip to Washington DC through Honor Flight

Through the program, veterans are taken on a trip to Washington D.C. to visit important landmarks and war memorials.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another longtime tradition is back in full force after a pandemic hiatus.

The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport was filled with veterans Wednesday morning as they got ready for the Honor Flight Bluegrass trip. Through the program, veterans are taken on a trip to Washington D.C. to visit important landmarks and war memorials.

A total of 80 veterans were on board Wednesday's flight, including 72 from the Vietnam War and eight from the Korean War.

One Vietnam veteran who did two tours for the Navy said he had been waiting two years for his turn on the flight due to the pandemic. He said he felt special to be recognized, especially considering how hard it was to be in the military in the 1970s.

"It feels good to be able to wear this," said Perry Pettis, referring to his uniform.

The flight is expected to return to Louisville by 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night. Members of the community are invited to wait for their arrival and cheer for them as they come home.

The airport asks that anyone wanting to participate arrive at the airport by 9 p.m.

One Honor Flight Bluegrass flight was able to take off in 2021 following the cancellation of all flights in 2020.

