Police ask people attending Thunder Over Louisville to be 'extra set of eyes and ears' this year

LMPD says at least 15 other agencies will assist in keeping the event safe for families, as organizers expect one of their biggest crowds Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in three years, crowds will be welcomed back to Waterfront Park to celebrate Thunder Over Louisville.

Kentucky Derby Festival President Matt Gibson acknowledged that crowds will be itching to get back, but he nor Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) provided an estimate of how many people may show up on Saturday. On Tuesday, a KDF spokesperson said turnout will likely be closer to 500,000 -- possibly more.

That being said, with the warm weather this weekend, festival organizers said they're preparing for one of their biggest crowds, especially after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, LMPD released their security plans for Saturday's festivities.

LMPD Assistant Chief Andy McClinton said at least 15 departments will be helping with security including the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Louisville EMS, ATF, FBI, The U.S. Coast Guard and Kentucky State Police.

"We've got a great plan in place, I'm confident with our plan, we use the nation's best practices when we plan these events," McClinton said. "We're going to have a safe and secure event."

McClinton said police, amid staffing shortages, have made changes ahead of time to prepare for a large turnout -- but didn't specify tactics or new measures.

"It is a challenge, but we've been able to overcome it with planning and assistance from our partners," he said. "Everyone has to step up."

LMPD said they encourage people attending Thunder to help be authorities' extra set of eyes and ears, and to report anything suspicious to officers on site.

Meanwhile, Gibson said that this year, festival organizers have made technology improvements to allow for quicker reporting of situations that warrant concern or action.

As for that infamous post-Thunder traffic, police said they're working to stagger congestion for drivers. They also say the key is for families to stay in the area once they arrive until the event is finished, to avoid causing further backups for those driving in.

Organizers are also encouraging people to park farther away from Waterfront Park, if possible, and walk over.

